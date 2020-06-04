YORK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Maine State Police say a sworn member of the department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland said the member's duty included work at the Maine Turnpike Weigh Station in York, along the northbound lanes.

The name of the individual is not being released, but he and his family are doing very well and in good spirits, McCausland said.

Upon receiving notice Saturday morning, the weigh station was immediately closed and has undergone a thorough cleaning by experts in the mitigation of COVID-19 and was expected to reopen by the end of today.

The CDC has conducted an investigation into who the member came in contact with, and State Police made notifications to anyone that would need to self-quarantine.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update

RELATED: How to file for Maine unemployment if you lost your job due to coronavirus COVID-19

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: 499 confirmed cases, 10 deaths

RELATED: Back Cove Trail parking lots closing due to ‘high usage’ and ‘overcrowding’ despite coronavirus orders

RELATED: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian employee dies of coronavirus