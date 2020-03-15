NEWRY, Maine — Sunday River and Sugarloaf announced Sunday they will suspend operations at the end of the day due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Both mountains are owned by the same company, Boyne Resorts.

Boyne Resorts also owns Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. Loon Mountain will also be suspending operations starting Monday, March 16.

In a post on its website, Sunday River said the following:

"In light of the most recent recommendations and guidance from local authorities and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in regard to the COVID-19 situation, Sunday River has made the incredibly difficult decision to close all ski operations at the end of the day today until further notice.

This was not a decision we came to lightly, and we know that many of you will be disappointed. But our first responsibility is for the health and well-being of our staff, guests, and community, and it is clear that this is the only appropriate and responsible course of action for us to take.

This decision also means that all events scheduled for the remainder of the winter season have been canceled. The Grand Summit Hotel, Jordan Hotel, and Snow Cap Inn will also be closed during this time.

This decision will have a profound impact on our team members and local community. All full-time seasonal staff will be paid for the duration of this week, and we will be working with all team members on transitional plans moving forward.

If You Have Existing Reservations:

If you have purchased tickets or registered for spring events or concerts you will be issued a refund.

If you have pre-purchased lift tickets for arrivals from March 16 to April 25, you will be issued a full refund.

If you have unused days remaining on a New England 5-Day or Threedom Pass, you will now be able to use those days until December 24, 2020.

If you have a lodging reservation booked through Sunday River for the nights of March 15 to April 30, you will be issued a full refund.

If you booked lodging or lift tickets through a third party, please inquire with them directly regarding their specific cancellation policies.

If you have a lodging reservation beginning or after May 1, please check back at sundayriver.com/news for updates.

All refunds will be processed automatically with no action required. If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact our reservations team at 800-543-2754. Please be aware that we expect a high volume of calls and emails, and we appreciate your patience.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation and will post updates here."

In a post on its website, Sugarloaf said the following:

"In light of the most recent recommendations and guidance from local authorities and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in regard to the COVID-19 situation, Sugarloaf has made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend all operations at the end of the day today until further notice.

This was not a decision we came to lightly, and we know that many of you will be disappointed. But our first responsibility is for the health and well-being of our staff, guests, and community, and it is clear that this is the only appropriate and responsible course of action for us to take.

This decision also means that all events scheduled for the remainder of the winter season have been cancelled. The Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel will also be closed during this time.

This decision will have a profound impact on our team members and local community. All full-time staff will be paid for the duration of this week, and we will be working with all team members on transitional plans moving forward.

If You Have Existing Reservations:

• If you have purchased tickets or registered for spring events or concerts you will be issued a refund.

• If you have pre-purchased lift tickets for arrivals from March 16 to April 30, you will be issued a full refund.

• If you have unused days remaining on a New England 5-Day or an Elevation Pass you will now be able to use those days until December 24, 2021.

• If you have a lodging reservation booked through Sugarloaf for the nights of March 15 to April 30, you will be issued a full refund.

• If you have reservations beginning or after May 1, standard cancellation policies apply.

• If you booked lodging or lift tickets through a third party, please inquire with them directly regarding their specific cancellation policies.

All refunds will be processed automatically with no action required. If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact our reservations team at 800.843.5623. Please be aware that we expect a high volume of calls and emails, and we appreciate your patience.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation and will make any additional changes as necessary. Please check back here for continued updates and information."

