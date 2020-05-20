BETHEL, Maine — After violating Governor Janet Mills' executive order by opening its doors early on May 1, and subsequently getting its health and liquor licenses pulled, Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel announced in a Facebook post that it plans to start serving alcohol again starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rick Savage, the owner of the restaurant, created a buzz after going on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on April 30 and declaring that he would open his restaurant to dine-in customers on May 1, despite the Mills administration's orders for restaurants to open to dine-in customers starting June 1.

After Savage opened on May 1, his health and liquor licenses were pulled by inspectors later that night.

On May 4, the restaurant announced it would reopen the following day. Then on May 7, the restaurant announced it would be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Now, the restaurant says it will serve alcohol again.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, Savage and three others filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to intervene, in an effort to block enforcement of Mills’ pandemic-related restrictions on Maine businesses.

On Friday, May 8, Mills adapted her plan and announced that restaurants in 12 Maine counties where community transmission has not been identified would be allowed to open, with certain limitations, on Monday, May 18.

