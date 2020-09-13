Student at Saint Dominic Academy's Lewiston campus tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISTON, Maine — Saint Dominic Academy said Sunday that one student at the school’s Lewiston campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Communications Director Dave Guthro, the school immediately contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) and closed the campus for Monday, September 14, out of an abundance of caution.
Any student that may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will now quarantine for 14 days, Guthro said. The families of those students have been contacted individually. All school families were also notified of the situation via email on Sunday.
As is policy, Guthro said custodial services have already disinfected and sanitized all areas of campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students and staff members.