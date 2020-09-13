Student at Saint Dominic Academy's Lewiston campus tests positive for COVID-19

The school's campus will be closed on Monday, Sept. 14. Any student that may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will quarantine for 14 days.

LEWISTON, Maine — Saint Dominic Academy said Sunday that one student at the school’s Lewiston campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Communications Director Dave Guthro, the school immediately contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) and closed the campus for Monday, September 14, out of an abundance of caution.

Any student that may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will now quarantine for 14 days, Guthro said. The families of those students have been contacted individually. All school families were also notified of the situation via email on Sunday.