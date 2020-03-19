LEWISTON, Maine — 14-year-old Emersyn Rowles and her mom Brittany Parker are begging people to practice social distancing.

"I'm terrified," said Parker.

For the sake of Emersyn's life.

"Something like this virus is fatal to someone in Emersyn's position," said Parker.

Emersyn is battling leukemia. She received a bone marrow transplant from her brother in February.

"She has no immune system whatsoever. We wiped it all out and gave her a new one," said Parker.

The Lewiston family is staying at Boston Children's Hospital. We checked in with them through FaceTime.

"We go outside once a day for a walk in a neighborhood where no one is around, and that is the extent of our outside travel," said Parker.

The U.S.Centers for Disease Control said people like Emersyn are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

"I think it's crucial for everyone to listen to that and take this seriously," said Parker.

While they try to distance themselves from people as much as they can, they are relying on the rest of us to keep Emersyn safe.

