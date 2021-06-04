State, feds to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit

Beginning Monday at the Oxford Casino, a new mobile vaccination unit will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in 11 rural or under-served Maine communities

AUGUSTA, Maine — Rural Mainers and those in underserved communities will soon find the COVID-19 vaccine closer to home thanks to a new mobile vaccination unit.

Beginning Monday at the Oxford Casino and then traveling throughout the state, the mobile vaccination unit is slated to provide the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine to as many as 250 people a day.

Following several days at the casino, the MVU will travel to Windham, Biddeford, Fryeburg, Turner, Waterville, Old Town, Milbridge, Calais, Madawaska, and Auburn over the next two months, according to a release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

The 11 communities were chosen, in part, due to their "social vulnerability," Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Tuesday.

JUST IN: @GovJanetMills announces partnership with @femaregion1 to deploy mobile #COVID19 vaccination unit to rural areas of Maine starting Monday in Oxford at Oxford Casino. @newscentermaine #maine — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) April 6, 2021

Appointments are required. Oxford County representatives can call the state's Community Vaccination Line at 888-445-4111. Information on scheduling appointments at the other sites will be available on the state vaccination website in the coming days, Lambrew said.

“The mobile clinic adds another important option in our efforts to vaccinate Maine people quickly and equitably,” Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in the release. “This partnership allows us to shorten the distance between Maine people and shots that can save their lives.”

The program is funded by the federal and state government. The total cost of the program and how much of the cost will be paid by federal and state government were not immediately available Tuesday.

According to the release, the administration of Gov. Janet Mills requested support from FEMA after President Joe Biden committed to using federal resources to help states vaccinate residents.

The Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule: