BATH, Maine — Members of Maine's Congressional delegation and state legislative leaders on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Defense to extend deadlines for ships being built at Bath Iron Works in order to allow shipyard leaders to address the possibility and potential consequences of a coronavirus outbreak at the shipyard.

Acknowledging that BIW is part of the nation's "critical infrastructure," U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and Congressman Jared Golden (D-Maine) said in a statement that "our nation's leaders need to confront reality: BIW can’t build the best warships in the world if its shipbuilders are sick or caring for sick family members. With Bath shipbuilders hailing from hundreds of towns in each of Maine’s sixteen counties, a coronavirus outbreak at BIW could have grave consequences for households and communities throughout the state.”

Contractual relief in the form of extended deadlines for delivery of ships "would allow the shipyard the freedom to design workforce policies that reflect the urgent public health crisis facing our state and the rest of the country," they wrote in a statement. A formal letter to the administration was expected later Thursday.

RELATED: Amid union demands for a shutdown, Bath Iron Works shuttle service discontinued, new parking arranged

On Wednesday, Maine's legislative leaders, led by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson urged the congressional delegation to take action.

""Each day thousands of men and women flood through the gates of BIW to build the ships our Navy relies on to protect the nation ... If there were an outbreak at BIW, or any shipyard, it could not only jeopardize the health of the individuals, but also the ability for that facility to continue operations," they wrote.

On Tuesday, BIW issued a release stating that the U.S. Navy confirmed that BIW is included among "critical infrastructure" that President Donald Trump has said must continue to operate in the interest of national security.

In their letter, legislative leaders wrote, "At this time, BIW management interprets the President's directive as a mandate to maintain normal work operations to meed deadlines, which assumes a healthy employee population and a low risk of community transmission of disease. This is no longer a safe or realistic expectation for BIW or any large employer. It will likely result in loss of life and will definitely result in lost productivity."

BIW's unions have urged the company to close the shipyard for two weeks and provide employees with two weeks pay.

RELATED: Unions demand Bath Iron Works close shipyard to help contain coronavirus

On Wednesday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told Maine Public's Jennifer Rooks that BIW management had been in discussions with the Department of Defense.

"Last I heard this morning, the Department of Defense was declaring that Bath Iron Works and other similar operations were essential businesses, essential operations, and not allowing them to close down, but you know but I am convinced that there will be some accommodations," she said. "I am not prepared to close any industrial manufacturers or industrial worksites and this time, and, at this time, the Federal government sort of has the final say on that particular enterprise.”

"Maine CDC has been providing public health guidance that gives local officials, employers, and others the most up-to-date information to make their own decisions," Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said Wednesday.

