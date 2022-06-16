Physician who issued false 'COVID vaccine exemption' letters allowed to practice again

The board suspended the license of Dr. Paul Gosselin of Waterville in November after finding he misinformed people about COVID-19.

WATERVILLE, Maine — An osteopathic doctor in Waterville suspended from practicing in November for misinforming people about COVID-19 is able to practice again.

On Wednesday, the Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure reinstated the license of Dr. Paul Gosselin, placing him on a yearlong probation with the conditions that he obtains continuing education about medical decision-making and medical documentation, and pay for the costs of several hearings.

The board in November "emergently suspended" Gosselin's license because he had signed COVID "exemption letters" and was spreading misinformation about COVID.

Following hearings in April and May, the board determined at a final hearing Wednesday that Gosselin had issued vaccine exemption letters for patients he had not examined, and for who he had not obtained medical histories or records, and without consulting their personal physicians.

In January, the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine suspended the license of Ellsworth physician Meryl Nass for allegedly spreading COVID misinformation. The board ordered her to undergo a psychological evaluation. As of Thursday, her license was still suspended indefinitely.

Nass admitted in a virtual meeting with state legislators that she lied to a pharmacist to obtain the drug hydroxychloroquine for a patient with COVID, according to a suspension letter issued by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine.