MAINE, USA — Every summer, Special Olympics athletes head to Orono to compete.

"This is their state championship, this is what they look forward to all year long," Special Olympics Maine Director Lisa Bird said.

This year, that won't be the case.

"All of our area games leading up to summer games are canceled... there's no way for our athletes to get their times or get their training," Bird said.

But Special Olympics Maine is keeping its athletes, volunteers, and employees busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With workout, training videos, stress management tips. We've offered yoga, meditation, cooking classes," Bird said.

All thse activities are through social media and Zoom but for the athletes who may not have access to internet, it's no problem.

"We're also doing this by mail," Bird added

For a lot of these athletes, this change has been a challenge.

"He went from swimming five days a week and skiing on the weekends to now we're just going to be home," Marylin Gott said of her son, Colby.

Colby participates in swimming and skiing with Special Olympics Maine. Now, he's taking advantage of these new tools.

"Today I made granola and last time I made energy balls," he said.

Colby said his favorite part of the Special Olympics is competing against the other athletes, but he's still keeping busy and competing himself. This weekend he'll have his own virtual swim meet at his home in Hampden.

While the summer games are canceled, Special Olympics officials are hopeful the winter games will go on as planned.

