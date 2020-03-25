SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Southern Maine coastal towns are closing public beaches in an effort to keep people safe from the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The towns include Kittery, Ogunquit, Wells and York.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Wells Town Manager Jonathan Carter, “Issuing this proclamation will maintain a healthy and safe community. We appreciate the public’s cooperation during this difficult time.”

The towns want to get the message out broadly in New England so people don’t make the trek and get disappointed to find the public beaches closed.

Carter’s remarks were echoed by Ogunquit Town Manager Patricia A. Finnigan, “The town’s actions were made out of concern for the community’s health and the hope that if Ogunquit, other municipalities, and other states take this public health threat seriously, we can hopefully thwart COVID-19, preserve people’s health, and have a happy and healthy summer enjoying these special places again. If we can learn from other areas’ responses and we can do it right, hopefully, it will spare our communities from much suffering and not stretch our hospitals and health professionals to the brink.”

