South Portland HS goes remote until early Dec. after COVID-19 outbreak

Two additional COVID-19 cases, one at Brown Elementary and one at Kaler, have also been identified in the district.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland High School will be closed for in-person classes from November 30 - December 4 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Superintendent of Schools Ken Kunin said in a letter to the community Tuesday.

The Maine CDC informed the school on one confirmed and one probable case of COVID-1 Tuesday, which meets the definition of an outbreak. An outbreak means that there are three or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period. The prior reported cases were on Nov. 12 and 18 were included in this determination.

A school nurse in the process of reaching out directly to any individuals if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.

SPHS will move to full-distance learning for all students for this week. Students can return to school with their assigned cohort on either December 7 (Cohort A) or December 8 (Cohort B).

The district is also aware of two additional cases.

An individual associated with Brown Elementary School recently tested positive for COVID-19. Because of when this individual was last in school, the Maine CDC says there are no close contacts as a result of this case.

Someone associated with Kaler Elementary School also recently tested positive. All close contacts at Kaler have been identified and contacted by the school nurse.