South Portland HS goes remote until early Dec. after COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland High School will be closed for in-person classes from November 30 - December 4 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Superintendent of Schools Ken Kunin said in a letter to the community Tuesday.
The Maine CDC informed the school on one confirmed and one probable case of COVID-1 Tuesday, which meets the definition of an outbreak. An outbreak means that there are three or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period. The prior reported cases were on Nov. 12 and 18 were included in this determination.
A school nurse in the process of reaching out directly to any individuals if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.
SPHS will move to full-distance learning for all students for this week. Students can return to school with their assigned cohort on either December 7 (Cohort A) or December 8 (Cohort B).
The district is also aware of two additional cases.
An individual associated with Brown Elementary School recently tested positive for COVID-19. Because of when this individual was last in school, the Maine CDC says there are no close contacts as a result of this case.
Someone associated with Kaler Elementary School also recently tested positive. All close contacts at Kaler have been identified and contacted by the school nurse.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.