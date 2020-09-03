BOSTON — Due to the coronavirus health concerns, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston originally scheduled for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh issued the following statement on Monday:

"In collaboration with Congressman Lynch, Councilors Flaherty and Flynn, Senator Collins, Representative Biele, and David Falvey from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is being canceled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.

"While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston."

According to the City of Boston's website, as of March 9, there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Boston resident and eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Boston residents.

The presumptive positive cases did not require hospitalization and are self-isolating at home. The CDC is currently testing to confirm these eight cases.

RELATED: WHO: Threat of coronavirus pandemic 'has become very real'

RELATED: Everything Mainers need to know about the coronavirus