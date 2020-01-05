SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Any other year, students and teachers would have enjoyed a week off during April. This year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many teachers and volunteers at Somerset Career & Technical Center (SCTC) in Skowhegan, used their time in April to feed children and families of MSAD #54.

Last week, SCTC made its third distribution. The delivery took over a dozen organizations to deliver, including MidWest Run & Pleasant River Lumber, Good Shepherd Food Bank and Hammond Lumber. On top of that, 40 individuals including 23 MSAD #54 staff showed up in their personal vehicles to deliver all 600 meals.

This program is in addition to the School Nutrition Program that is being delivered directly to homes. Organizers tell us the food items are non-perishable, so it's become a supply for families to rely on when grocery shopping may not be an option.

RELATED: Good Shepherd Food Bank grant allows Liberation Farms to expand its infrastructure

“The food insecurity in the community here, with the students is really high. The teachers now, a lot of the teachers are finally seeing this. I know a lot of communities are struggling,” Jeremy Bourque, an SCTC teacher. said.“There’s a lot that’s unpredictable for all of the families and this gives them something predictable. They plan on it. Every two weeks they know they will get this supply of food. So it’s that sense of consistency and knowing that it’s going to come.” Explained Stephanie Voter, one of the many volunteers.

The three distributions have totaled almost 1,200 meals and they are already planing fourth delivery to happen on May 4 and 5.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions

RELATED: Maine DOT facing big revenues drop from coronavirus health crisis

RELATED: Whole Foods asking customers to cover faces in stores, will offer free masks

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist