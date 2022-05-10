Some Maine school districts, such as largest, restart masks

Bangor schools returned to universal masking on Monday, and Portland will do the same on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Some Maine school districts are returning to mandatory mask usage as COVID-19 case counts in the state rise.

Bangor schools returned to a universal mask requirement on Monday. And officials in Portland, the largest school district in the state, announced Tuesday that mandatory masks are returning this week.

Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana said Tuesday in a letter to parents that rising cases make “a return to required masking the safest course at this time.” He acknowledged that the decision was “disappointing” to many.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 278 cases per day on April 24 to 752 cases per day on May 8. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths also has risen from less than one death per day on April 24 to about five deaths per day on May 8.