Some greater Bangor area restaurants team up to feed frontline workers and low-income community members

Food AND Medicine, in partnership with the Eastern Maine Labor Council raised over $10,000 to give to restaurants

BREWER, Maine — Three local restaurants, Tea and Tarts, Humble Restaurant, Tiller & Rye's Cafe and Biggi's Bakery are teaming up with local farms to make meals for front line workers and people that are going through in hard times during this pandemic. Food AND Medicine is a non-profit organization, that raised over $10,000 to give to these restaurants, to help them stay employed and purchase produce from local farms to cook meals for front line workers.

“We are drawing on our nearly 20 years experience of organizing Solidarity Harvest. We will then bring the meals to local nurses, bus drivers, and other front line workers. In the coming weeks and months, we will expand the project to people in hard times. Now’s the time to support the local businesses who have been so hard hit during the pandemic,” said Jack McKay, the president of Food AND Medicine.

The first round of meals, provided by Humble Comfort Food restaurant in Brewer, will be given to nurses at Bangor Nursing and Rehab Center.

“My mother spent some time at Bangor Nursing and Rehab and I saw how hard those healthcare workers work. She was there over Christmas - so were they. She was there at night and on weekends - so were they,” says Amy Roeder.

The next round of meals, provided by Tiller & Rye Cafe and Biggi’s Organic Bread will go out to Community Connector bus drivers and staff on Saturday, July 11.