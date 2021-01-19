Some Bangor schools finishing the week online due to COVID-19 cases, shortage of bus drivers

BANGOR, Maine — A school bus driver shortage interrupted in-person schooling on Wednesday in Bangor. Now, due to the shortage and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in several schools in the district, some students will be going remote for the rest of the week.
Students at the following schools will be remote until Mon, Jan. 25:
- Bangor High School
- James F. Doughty School
- Mary Snow School
- Fairmount School
- Vine Street School
All other schools in the district will remain in-person. Buses will run for these schools, but parents and guardians are encouraged to drive their kids.
There have recently been a number of confirmed cases associated with Cyr Bus. Due to contact with students, some students are considered close contacts and will need to quarantine. A school nurse or Bangor representative will be reaching out to those close contacts on Tuesday.