Some Bangor schools finishing the week online due to COVID-19 cases, shortage of bus drivers

Bangor High School, along with two elementary school and two middle schools in the city will be remote until Jan. 25.

BANGOR, Maine — A school bus driver shortage interrupted in-person schooling on Wednesday in Bangor. Now, due to the shortage and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in several schools in the district, some students will be going remote for the rest of the week.

Students at the following schools will be remote until Mon, Jan. 25:

Bangor High School

James F. Doughty School

Mary Snow School

Fairmount School

Vine Street School

All other schools in the district will remain in-person. Buses will run for these schools, but parents and guardians are encouraged to drive their kids.