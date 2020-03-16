NEW YORK — John Krasinski can't seem to catch a break this month.

After cancelling the premiere of his new film, 'A Quiet Place 2,' Krasinski's debut on Saturday Night Live was cancelled indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Krasinski wrote and directed the first film which premiered in 2018. Both films also star Krasinski and the leading lady in his personal life, actor and wife Emily Blunt.

The long running comedy has not announced when production will resume.

