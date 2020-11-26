Small Thanksgiving mass amid pandemic

The Catholic Diocese of Portland held a small Thanksgiving Day mass in Portland this year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Some people traditionally start Thanksgiving day by attending church services. Bishop Robert Deeley held mass for 50 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, following C-D-C guidelines.

"There have been no outbreaks in Catholic churches," Bishop Deeley said.

But there have been quite a few cases of COVID-19 in other churches.

Including the Sanford Baptist Church, the Brooks Church, and the Kingdom Life Church in Oakland.

The Brooks Church offered an apology to its members after the outbreak --

"We uh, ask your forgiveness. we apologize that the sickness came to our church," The pastor said in a Facebook video on October 27.

Some religious groups have been vocal about wanting more people to be able to gather together, even during this pandemic.

On Wednesday night, the United States Supreme Court voted 5-4 in favor of religious groups that were disputing covid-19 restrictions put in place by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo limiting the number of people allowed to attend services.

Bishop Robert Deeley says this ruling reminds elected officials that the first amendment doesn't just include freedom of speech, "includes freedom of worship and religious liberty."

Regarding last nights United States Supreme Court ruling in favor of religious groups, Bishop Deeley says it reminds elected officials of the first amendment #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/tTrwJ5G43h — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) November 26, 2020

After Thanksgiving comes the winter holidays and many people go to church on Christmas, when Bishop Deeley is asked if he expects more people in the pews come December 25th, "it's all gonna depend on what happens today and how people handle this holiday. two weeks from now we'll know more."