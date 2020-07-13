Skowhegan State Fair to host September agricultural fair

The traditional fair will be transformed to a small agricultural event on the fairgrounds in September, with virtual aspects for those at home.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Skowhegan State Fair will be a little different this year thanks to COVID-19.

After months of consideration, organizers have decided to put on a small exhibitor only agricultural fair with virtual aspects in September. The fair will take place on the Fairgrounds, with showcases of vendors online.

More information on the new fair schedule will be listed on the fair's Facebook page in the next coming days and weeks.

The Skowhegan State Fair isn't the only Maine fair to be affected by the novel coronavirus. Many fairs in the state have decided to postpone until 2021 including, Acton Fair, Harmony Free Fair, Houlton Agricultural Fair, Litchfield Fair, Monmouth Fair, Northern Maine Fair, Ossipee Fair, Topsham Fair, and Waterford World's Fair.