Shaw's supermarket pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine in 15 Maine cities and towns

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced Tuesday that Shaw's is offering the vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership

AUGUSTA, Maine — Shaw's supermarket pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine in 15 towns and cities across Maine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that members of the public who are currently eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment at a Shaw’s pharmacy by visiting www.shaws.com/COVID-19.

The 15 Shaw's offering the vaccine are in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick, Dover-Foxcroft, Ellsworth, Freeport, Lewiston, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Sanford, Scarborough, Waterville, and Westbrook.

Shaw’s is receiving 1,770 doses this week. The allocation is a mix of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to a Maine CDC spokesman.

"Demand is high and appointments are often claimed very quickly," Shaw's said in a release. "As dose allocations increase, so too will the opportunity to secure an appointment. Shaw’s kindly asks the public to please check the website first for the most up-to-date information, before calling your local store or pharmacy,"

Shaw's is the fourth federal retail pharmacy partner in Maine, joining Hannaford, Walgreens, and Walmart/Sam's Club. CVS is offering the vaccine in every New England state except New Hampshire and Maine.