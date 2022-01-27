"Wastewater doesn’t lie." Sewage testing ramps up in search for evidence of COVID spikes

CDC: The virus can present in wastewater one week before a positive nasal swab test.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Chris Higgins oversees some of Boothbay Harbor’s least appreciated water. He manages the town's wastewater treatment plant, hidden among the town's postcard-worthy seaside views.

"[There are] $400,000 condos sitting there, so, we have to be a good neighbor," he said while looking out at the harbor atop a two-story agitation pool filled with brown liquid.

Boothbay Harbor and more than a dozen water districts have added to Maine’s wastewater testing program to find potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

Evidence of the COVID-19 virus is not the only thing Higgins can determine from the waste, as he was proud to teach us.



"I can tell if you if the region’s having a good summer," he said. "I can tell you if people are having a bad day. "People are creatures of habit, and wastewater doesn’t lie."

Wastewater testing doesn’t tell health officials exactly who has COVID, like with nasal swab tests, but wastewater testing can do something else.

It can predict the future.

Dena Bushman works for the federal CDC and helps the agency collaborate with Maine’s CDC. The increase in wastewater testing is a nationwide initiative. She explained how humans can shed the virus much quicker in their waste than through the nose.

"Individuals – whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic; meaning, do they have symptoms of COVID-19 – can potentially shed the virus in their feces about a week before it would come up in the specimen that they would provide for in their nostril," she explained.

Mike Abbott with Maine CDC says, after the infamous nasal swabs are a thing of the past, this other, noninvasive testing could help warn of flare-ups in the years to come.



"If it starts to increase again, we can see that happening, we can see where it’s happening, and be able to apply those other techniques and recommendations in real-time," he said.

Chris Higgins said he's happy to help the cause now, in the town's sleepy winter season, and again when tourists fill the harbor and, assuredly, his tanks.





