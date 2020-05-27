MAINE, USA — Beaches in Old Orchard, Wells, Biddeford, Kennebunkport, and Scarborough are reopening for recreational use amid COVID-19.

The towns are reminding beach users, though, that they are still urged to practice social distancing and to limit the number of people gathering together.

Beaches are also working to reopen parking areas to avoid the circling of neighborhoods to find a spot to park.

People planning to go to the beach are also reminded that beach staffing is limited at this time. People are asked to be even more mindful about belongings and trash brought out to the beach.

