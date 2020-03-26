LIMINGTON, Maine — Sebago Signworks and Vehicle Advertising, a business in Limington, is answering the Maine CDC's calls for personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Devin Fahie owns the company, which made about 100 face shields on Wednesday. Though the masks are not up to medical specifications, he says they'll do the job if you're looking to keep a sick person from breathing on you.

Fahie said this feels like something he had to do.

"We could put some of our work on hold and we could continue to make masks," Fahie said. "If the demand is there, we wouldn't think twice about shutting down a sign portion of the shop for an amount of time if this is helping people."

Fahie said after the word gets out, he'll gage how many more his company needs to make. He said the company is prepared to deliver them as well.

