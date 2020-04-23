BANGOR, Maine — Students at Bangor High School may be learning from home amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, but they're still working on projects.

For one sophomore, an English project has turned into an online community: The Quarantine International Cuisine Facebook group.

The original goal was to create a space for anyone who's interested to share their favorite recipes and cultures. Now, a cookbook to benefit those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk and they're taking the risk of transferring the virus to their families. I thought it'd be a good idea to maybe donate some of the money from this cookbook for this quarantine to the healthcare providers," Maya Elkadi said.

Members of the group are enjoying the opportunity to learn about different cultures and try different foods.

"It brings me joy," Pricilla Moncrieffe said.

"Amazing cuisines from all over the world," Orson Horchler said.

"I don't know where America would be if we didn't involve other people's cultures," Rachel Chiasson said.

More than 1,000 people seem to agree with them, all in the group, and bringing a range of cooking experience with them.

Chiasson has worked in restaurants for years but says she's still picking up new tips and tricks in the group. She says it's different than other cooking groups she's in.

"It's actual people posting videos of their families being together and creating a dish," she said.

"Everybody that's been on there has, you know shared the recipes, shared the heart of their home shared the love," Moncrieffe added.

Maya's goal was to create a space where people from around the world could share their cultures with others.

But now, she's working on her cookbook to benefit those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maya says when the stay at home order is lifted... she also wants to make and deliver some of these dishes for local healthcare workers.

