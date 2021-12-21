Sanford Walmart temporarily closes until Thursday due to COVID concerns

The Walmart in Sanford is expected to reopen on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

SANFORD, Maine — The Walmart at 1930 Main St. in Sanford will temporarily close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to the growing number of COVID cases in the area.

According to a press release from a Walmart Corporate Affairs spokesperson, the closure will allow a third-party company to clean the store and Walmart associates to restock shelves.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long said there is no open outbreak investigation related to this location.

According to the release, the store is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Walmart said that in accordance with the CDC guidance, even fully vaccinated people will be required to wear masks in stores in counties with substantial or high transmission. Those counties can be found here.

The spokesperson said the company will give associates two hours of paid leave to get the COVID vaccine and up to three paid days off if they get sick from it. Walmart is currently offering a $150 bonus for associates who get fully vaccinated.