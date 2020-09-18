Sanford High School, Regional Technical Center moving to remote learning after possible spread of COVID-19

Superintendent Matt Nelson wrote a letter to the Sanford community Friday saying that an individual associated with SHS and SRTC has tested positive for COVID-19

SANFORD, Maine — Effective Monday, Sept. 21, all Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center students will move to virtual learning to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at the schools, Superintendent Matt Nelson said Friday.

In a letter to the Sanford community, Nelson said someone associated with SHS has tested positive for COVID-19. It is possible that staff and students were in contact with the affected individual and may have been exposed to the virus.

"I am also concerned about an increased level of risk in Sanford, especially at the high school with possible transmission through social activity of students who tested positive but never entered our school facilities due to our delayed start," Nelson wrote.

After speaking with the Maine CDC and Maine Department of Education, Nelson said the high school and technical center will be moved from their “yellow” hybrid model to the “red” full distance learning model right away.

Sanford Middle School will continue in “red” full distance learning with a possible return to in-person learning Sept. 28. Elementary students in grades K-4 will continue with a “yellow” hybrid model with students attending two days a week in A/B groups. Pre-K will continue to operate as normal.

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the coronavirus problem in York County at Tuesday's Maine CDC briefing.

"It is spreading in the community in and around York County with remarkable force," Shah said.