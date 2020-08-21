Sanford Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

All employees at the Sanford Fire Department are now being tested for COVID-19.

SANFORD, Maine — All of the Sanford Fire Department's employees are being tested for COVID-19 after one person was showing symptoms. Universal testing was ordered for all of the department's employees.

The testing began Wednesday and wrapped up on Friday morning. About a third of the department's results have come back with only one positive test so far.

Sanford fire officials say the department has been following the rules since the start of the pandemic and was prepared for this in case it did happen. But because firefighters are essential workers, those who are asymptomatic or have tested negative are still working.

Assistant chief Robert Arnold said he and his team are there and ready to help the people of Sanford and surrounding communities, and the department has been following all the safety protocols since the pandemic began in March.

"When we deal with patients and people who are sick and stuff like that we're PPE'd up all like we're supposed to. When we're in the station we have handwashing stations before you even come in the building. We have hand sanitizers in the entrances," Arnold said.