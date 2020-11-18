Sanford DHHS office closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 case

The DHHS Sanford office closed Tuesday afternoon once they learned of the positive case, but they say they plan to reopen ASAP.

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) office in Sanford announced they are closing Wednesday.

The office closed Tuesday afternoon.

DHHS assures the office will reopen as soon as possible to so their critical benefits can still be accessed.

DHHS was informed of the test result Tuesday afternoon and notified employees who work in the Sanford office, located at 890 Main St., Suite 208.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is identifying close contacts of this individual, who is isolating and was last in the office on November 16.

DHHS temporarily closed the Sanford office as a precaution, to allow time for close contacts to be notified and for appropriate cleaning and sanitizing per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Affected employees are working remotely.