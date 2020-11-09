Sanford City Council votes 7-0 to adopt community-wide mask ordinance

Starting Friday, Sanford PD will enforce the ordinance, which carries a minimum fine of $100 for anyone who fails to comply. First-time offenders will get a warning.

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Thursday night that will require people to wear face coverings in all public settings where social distancing is not possible and in stores, restaurants, bars, tasting rooms, and lodging operations regardless of their size.

COVID-19 has caused four outbreaks in Sanford recently, a worrisome sign of community spread, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Sanford Police Department will enforce the ordinance, which carries a minimum fine of $100 for anyone who fails to comply. First-time offenders will receive a warning before a fine can be levied. The ordinance takes effect Friday will remain in place for 90 days.

“It’s an important decision, but it was a difficult decision,” Sanford Mayor Tom Cote commented after councilors voted 7-0 to adopt the emergency ordinance during a virtual council meeting Thursday night. “Let’s hope we can change the direction of this virus, for the sake of our kids.”

City Manager Steven Buck, who crafted the ordinance with help from the city attorney, told councilors that Sanford’s ordinance strengthens Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order, dated July 8, by requiring all businesses in the city to post signs letting customers know they must wear a cloth face covering over their mouth and nose in order to gain entrance. It also carries an enforcement provision that could result in fines and possible closure for businesses that fail to comply