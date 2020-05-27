PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Salvage BBQ and Smokehouse said in a Facebook post Tuesday that one of its employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

While at work on Saturday, the employee received a call informing them that they may have been exposed to the virus, and were promptly sent home. According to the restaurant, which is on Congress Street in Portland, the person had been on the premises for under an hour and was primarily isolated.

Later that same evening, the employee began to not feel well and immediately went for testing. On Sunday, the employee received a positive result.

Salvage said the following in its Facebook post:

"To ensure the safety of our staff and customers. we will remain closed for business for a minimum of 14 days. Our entire working staff, no matter how unlikely their potential contact, will be undergoing testing. The space will be thoroughly disinfected and additional safety precautions will be put in place moving forward in addition to our rigorous existing measures."

According to Salvage, the employee is now safe at home and recovering.

"It is because of this person’s attentiveness and concern for the community that we were able to act quickly and make the necessary informed decisions. It is in this same spirit of responsibility that we pass this message to you," the restaurant wrote.

Salvage plans to reopen for business on Tuesday, June 9, as long as they have the necessary assurances from the Maine CDC and assuming they are confident it is safe for staff and customers.

