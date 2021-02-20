Saint Joseph's College implements strict COVID-19 guidelines

Students who host gatherings in residence halls and violate the new COVID guidelines will be charged $150.

MAINE, USA — Saint Joseph College of Maine is cracking down on COVID-19 restrictions.

There are currently six confirmed cases at the school, while 22 additional contacts are in quarantine. Because the school now has students who are feeling sick, SJC is amping up COVID precautions.

The following rules will be enforced starting Friday:

Room/Suite/Pod Capacities have been adjusted down to allow for greater social distancing. Suites and pods may now hold a maximum of 10 individuals at a time. Individual residence hall rooms may now hold a maximum of 3 individuals at a time.

$150 Fines for Hosting Gatherings will be given out to each of the residents of the room/Pod/Suite hosting any gathering found in violation of the COVID gathering restrictions.

Commuters will be prohibited from entering residence halls between the hours of 8 p.m.-8 a.m.

Half of the school's Health and Wellness Center is being used as a quarantine space.