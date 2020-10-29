Saco school closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Young School in Saco will switch to distance learning for 2 weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

SACO, Maine — Starting Friday, Oct. 30, Young School in Saco will be closed until Monday, November 16 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Saco School Department Superintendent Dominic DePatsy said in a letter Thursday.

The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

Starting Friday, all staff and students at the school will be distant learning. The school will resume the “yellow” hybrid blended learning schedule on Monday, November 16. Young School classroom teachers will be in touch with his/her students for academic instructions. The Maine CDC or a school representative has already contacted those identified as being a close contact.