RSU 56 immediately moves to remote instruction for 3 days due to positive COVID-19 test

DIXFIELD, Maine — RSU 56 schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday due to someone associated with the school system testing positive for COVID-19.
RSU 56 serves the towns of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru.
According to Superintendent Pam Doyen, there's a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with the person who tested positive.
Schools will be closed to students for 72 hours for "thorough sanitizing and disinfecting."
All students will be receiving remote instruction during the next three days. Unless otherwise advised, in-person learning will resume on Friday, September 18.
Please associated with the school system are asked to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start and stay home if you are sick, Doyen said.
Signs and symptoms include:
- fever or chills new loss of taste or smell
- cough sore throat
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing congestion or runny nose
- fatigue nausea or vomiting
- muscle or body aches diarrhea
- headache
RSU 56 schools are not the first needing to change course due to COVID-19. Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus will offer remote learning to its students through September 28 after two students have tested positive for the virus.
