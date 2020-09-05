Roy Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

ABC, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other news outlets cite a statment from their publicist saying that Horn died Friday. He was 75.

He had tested positive for the new coronavirus last month.

Spokesman Dave Kirvin said then in a statement that Horn was responding well to treatment, and that Horn and business partner Siegfried Fischbacher “sent positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

Horn was injured by a tiger during a live Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003, leaving Horn partially paralyzed and ending the duo's successful show.

