Rochester's Spaulding High School moves remote for all of next week after positive COVID-19 case

All Spaulding High School students will learn remotely on Friday, Sept. 18, as well as for the week of Sept. 21.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Repucci reported that the district was informed Friday of a positive case of COVID-19 at Spaulding High School.

A Spaulding High School student tested positive for the virus and is self-quarantining in accordance with New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, according to Repucci.

The student has not been in school since Sept. 9 and the student will be able to return to school on Sept. 24, as long as the student has been cleared by DHHS.

Under state and federal privacy laws, no further information is available about the student.

No Rochester Middle School students are believed to be impacted by this case, Repucci said.

Deep cleaning of all schools will continue to be conducted each night, according to Repucci. High touch surfaces are and will continue to be cleaned frequently and as needed throughout the day while the building is occupied. Sanitizing wipes remain available in each classroom to wipe down desks when students change classrooms.

Repucci added the following:

The district is actively working with and following guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The district will be working with DHHS to identify and contact all close contacts of the positive individual. Those who are identified as a close contact (anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected individual up to two days prior to the positive test result) will be contacted by DHHS and required to quarantine for at least two weeks. Specific quarantine plans will be provided to those affected. Those families and staff will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure. If you do not receive a call from DHHS, this means you have not been identified as a close contact and you are not required to quarantine.

In addition, to prevent further spread of the disease in the community, Rochester Public Schools ask that students, families and staff take the following precautions to prevent the spread of the disease: