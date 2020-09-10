Rochester Public Schools reports positive case of COVID-19 at William Allen School

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Repucci announced Friday that the individual is currently quarantining.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — An individual at William Allen School has tested positive for COVID-19, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Repucci said Friday.

The person is currently self-quarantining. They have not been in school since October 5 and will be able to return to school on October 20 as long as the student has been cleared by DHHS to do so.

Under state and federal privacy laws, no further information is available about the individual.

Those in the one affected classroom will be contacted and given instructions for remote learning, which remains in place until October 20. Those affected are required to quarantine for at least two weeks.