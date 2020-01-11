Rochester, NH public schools to go fully remote until Jan. 19

On both Saturday and Sunday, the district was informed that several individuals across the district tested positive for COVID-19.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Repucci announced Sunday that all students in the district will move to a fully remote learning schedule beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.

This change comes after the district received new information from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS) this weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, the district was informed that several individuals across the district tested positive for COVID-19.

Those individuals are self-quarantining in accordance with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, according to Repucci.

Due to these recent positive cases and the necessary self-quarantining procedures, the district said it will not be able to support in-person services and is transitioning to full remote learning out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and safety of all members of the district community.

On Monday, Nov. 2, students will not have school. Monday will be an additional professional development day to allow for staff to finalize their plans for the remote learning period.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, was already scheduled as a no school and professional development day due to the election. This schedule remains unchanged.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, during the district's early release day, technology and resources will be distributed to students. Additional information about technology distribution will be shared with families as soon as it is available.

The district will begin its remote learning schedule on Thursday, Nov. 5. The district on Friday, Oct. 30 announced a Holiday Quarantine Model that was scheduled to be put into place beginning Nov. 30 and until Jan. 19. This model will now be adopted earlier and students will participate in the full remote schedule from Nov. 5 until Jan. 19.