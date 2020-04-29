FALMOUTH, Maine — As of Wednesday, 615 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

That means 58 percent of people who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 have recovered.

Lisa Smith is one of those people.

A couple of days after returning from a trip at the beginning of March, she felt like she had the flu.

"Then all of a sudden like a freight train it rolled back and totally ran over me," she said.

She was exhausted, had fevers, loss of appetite, and no cough. She called her doctor and was able to make an appointment.

"They took you through the back door and the exam room was immediate as you entered so I, being a suspect COVID-19 patient, didn't trapes through the entire practice," she explained.

Smith was tested for the flu, which was negative. She was also tested for COVID-19.

"I think this was at the very beginning when many people were being tested," she said. "And labs were very backed up."

It would be 11 days before she learned the results of the COVID-19 test... and she wouldn't learn those results from home.

"My fever hit 106 and I was on the phone with my niece who is a nurse and she said 'I don't care, I'm sending an ambulance for you right now, and you're going to take a trip to the emergency room.'"

She was taken to Maine Medical Center where she stayed for five days.

"The care was just extraordinary. They were very prepared."

And that's where she learned the results from her first test for coronavirus. They were negative.

Another test taken at the hospital returned results faster and she did test positive.

She was prescribed hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to prevent or treat malaria. It's being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

"I felt like I had energy. I could actually get up and move around a little bit. I'm just one person it may not work for everybody but I feel like it worked for me."

Smith is now fully recovered and feeling fortunate she took the situation seriously from the beginning by staying home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"And didn't have a false sense of security."

Smith is paying it forward by donating plasma which will be used to possibly help current coronavirus patients.

