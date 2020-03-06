FREEPORT, Maine — For the first time since mid-March, LL Bean is open for business.

And customers couldn't be happier.

"I was looking for a good backpack" said Nate Granholm of Brunswick.

Granholm was at the store with Noah Imperato also from Brunswick.

"It's tough to see a lot of local breweries and restaurants and other retails spaces like this empty so it's nice to come out and support them" said Granholm.

Imperato actually works at LL Bean. He has for more than four years.

"They've been really great about communicating with employees. I'm really happy how they've handled the pandemic" said Imperato.

He also says while it's been tough for businesses he's hopeful they'll be able to salvage at least a part of the summer tourism season.

"The community is a really important part of how summer functions in Maine so i'm sure it will come back" said Imperato.

While Freeport on this June day may not have been as crowded as in past years, people who live and work in Freeport say it's the most people they've see in months.

Shoppers who are more than willing to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

"If that's what it takes to open up local businesses and get the economy flowing than I think that's the right thing to do" said Granholm.

Not all stores along Main Street in Freeport were re-opened yet and Under Armour had a sign on their door that said they would not be re-opening that particular location.

Many stores are still offering curbside pickup for people who don't feel comfortable venturing into stores just yet.

And also for the first time in L-L Bean's history, the company is entering into agreements to make its products available at other retailers.

Soon, you'll be seeing L-L bean backpacks at Staples and the legendary bean boots and fleeces at Nordstrom.

