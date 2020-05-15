WASHINGTON, Va. — One of the country’s most renowned restaurants says mannequins will add a touch of whimsy and help with coronavirus social distancing rules when customers return to its grand dining room later this month.

Chef and proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington, Patrick O’Connell, said in a statement that the mannequins are a way to allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops.

Mannequins dressed in fine 1940′s-style attire were already theatrically staged at The Inn, which is tucked in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains about 90 minutes from Washington, D.C.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus-covid-19

