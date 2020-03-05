AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican leaders in the Maine Legislature are asking top Democrats to call lawmakers into a special session to end the emergency powers given to Governor Janet Mills because of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. The GOP leaders released a letter Saturday night that they sent to Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

The letter comes five days after the Governor released her plan for a phased in reopening of Maine’s economy — a plan that has come under sharp criticism from some Republicans, and some business owners, who complain it is still too restrictive and will harm the state economically.

Republicans say the Governor has not adequately consulted with lawmakers as she has managed the COVID-19 crisis, or in developing the reopening plan. The letter also says a Mills has not provided the information they have asked for to evaluate her policies.

SATURDAY PROTEST

“Unfortunately in recent weeks concerns raised by the Legislature to the Governor have been met with disregard and even contempt,” reads the letter from Senate GOP leader Dana Dow and House GOP leader Kathleen Dillingham.

They ask the Democratic leaders, who control the majority in both Senate and House, to bring the Legislature into session to deal with the concerns by removing the emergency power it granted the Governor in early March.

Jackson and Gideon would need to agree to the GOP request before legislators could be asked to come back into session.

