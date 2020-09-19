The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut, said she will quarantine for 14 days

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Previously Hayes said that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury, said in a statement:

“This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the next fourteen days.” said Hayes.

“After going to two urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a third site and was tested this morning. Contrary to popular belief, Members of Congress do not get tested regularly. In fact we are not mass tested at all in DC. Masks, social distancing and frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House. I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted the coronavirus.

“My experience and the experience of my staff underscores the need for a national testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results. This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable. I am asymptomatic, except for breathing issues which are being monitored. Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers.”

Yesterday she had tweeted:

"I have been in close contact with the staffer (who tested positive) and I have worked in both my CT and D.C. offices over the last week," Hayes said. "All of my staff has been notified and directed to quarantine and get tested. I will quarantine until I have the test and receive the results."

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.