Report: Robert Pattinson diagnosed with COVID-19, shutting down 'Batman' production

Filming for "The Batman" had resumed in the U.K. just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just a few days after resuming filming, the U.K. shoot for "The Batman" has been temporarily suspended again after the film's star tested positive for COVID-19.

Vanity Fair reports that "highly placed sources" confirmed Robert Pattinson, who plays the caped crusader in the new film, came down with coronavirus shortly after work resumed at studios outside of London.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed a member of "The Batman" production tested positive, but would not say who. They added that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.