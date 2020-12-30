Renters face deadline for help as COVID-19 infections grow

Renters have until Wednesday to apply for assistance from the Maine State Housing Authority.

The housing authority has paid out more than $11 million to cover rent for people affected by the pandemic.

As of Dec. 21, more than $8.5 million remained, but the agency believes most of it will be used.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections grew on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday in which many people traveled or gathered with families.