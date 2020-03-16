SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — 11 days ago, a southern Maine hot spot for a frozen treat, Red's Dairy Freeze in South Portland, opened up for the season.

Then, on Monday, March 16, they closed up due to COVID-19 concerns. They said it's for the safety of their customers and employees.

They don't give an exact date of when they'll reopen but say they look forward to seeing their customers again once the crisis passes.

