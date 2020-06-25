Red Sox player tests positive for COVID-19

In a Zoom meeting Wednesday, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said one player has tested positive for COVID-19.

BOSTON — According to ESPN, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said one player on their 40-man roster was tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting his hometown.

Bloom did not identify the player but said that he is now asymptomatic. Bloom said all of Boston's players will participate when the season resumes.

ESPN also reports the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners also have players and/or staff members that have tested positive.

During a video conference Wednesday, Tigers general manager Al Avila said one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. He did not identify them. Avila said the player was living in Florida but was not working out at the team's spring training facilities in Lakeland.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few Mariners players have tested positive but would not give the exact number or whether they were on the team's roster. He said they have all been asymptomatic.