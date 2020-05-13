SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Maine Red Claws partnered with TD Bank to make a special food delivery Tuesday to frontline coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic workers in the coming weeks.

The two organizations, along with Portland Pie Company, provided meals to 30 crew members at North East Mobile Health Services, Maine’s largest ambulance service, in Scarborough. This is all part of their six week "Fueling the Frontline" campaign with the goal of supporting local restaurants while also providing meals to essential workers and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic here in Maine.

"This is just a way for us to show that we're here for more things than just entertainment at the Expo, but to be a good community partner and do our part in bringing individuals together. In particular during times like this," Red Claws President Dajuan Eubanks said.

