ACADIA, Maine — Many Mainers are facing more isolation than ever before during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Healthy Acadia’s Maine RecoveryCorps and MDI Hospital partnered to offer a new Social Call service to help those who need a little help coping with the negative effects of isolation.

Social Calls are being made upon request by Healthy Acadia’s trained Recovery Coaches. This service is not intended to replace an individual's need to connect with their mental health professional but offers a voice to provide some comfort.

“You may have someone who is a shut-in, who their trip to the grocery store was their only time they got some social interaction with people, and now they are not able to do that, and if they are able to go they are definitely not able to just hang out and talk to somebody. So I feel like this is really having a deep impact on people who are really struggling with the loneliness,” Beth Alteri from Healthy Acadia said.

If you would like to receive a social call from a trained volunteer from Healthy Acadia, you can visit the Healthy Acadia website.

