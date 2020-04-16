WASHINGTON — If you're receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits, you will automatically get your coronavirus stimulus payment, the government announced Wednesday.

SSI recipients will generally be receiving the one-time payment in the same way they normally receive their benefits: either by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or by paper check, the IRS said in a press release.

The Trump administration had previously clarified that Social Security recipients wouldn't need to do anything to receive their stimulus payments, but SSI recipients didn't fall into that group.

However, Wednesday's announcement clears up any confusion there might have been.

"SSI recipients will receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment with no further action needed on their part. The IRS projects the payments for this group will go out no later than early May," the IRS said in a statement.

There were around 8 million SSI recipients in the U.S. as of April, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

Social Security and SSI recipients who have a dependent under the age of 17 should use the IRS non-filer web tool to make sure they get the extra $500 per child.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, debt collectors could take your stimulus check money

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

"If beneficiaries in these groups do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child," the IRS statement explained. The agency added that the website will have more information soon for what SSI recipients who use Direct Express debit cards will need to do to claim their dependents.

“This is great news for SSI recipients, and I want to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for,” Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said. “I also want to thank the dedicated employees of the Treasury Department, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service for making this happen and working non-stop on this issue.”

RELATED: IRS launches tool for non-filers to register for stimulus checks

RELATED: Social Security recipients won't have to file tax return to get stimulus check after all