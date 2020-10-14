Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Saturday, October 17

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Saturday, 146 Mainers have died out of 5,913 total COVID-19 cases. 5,283 of these cases are confirmed by test and 630 are probable.
- 467 Mainers have been hospitalized, 5,112 Mainers have recovered.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17
Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 146.
Maine CDC said the additional death reported Saturday was a man older than 80 from York County.
Of the 5,913 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,283 have been confirmed by test and 630 are probable.
467 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
5,112 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16
Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 145.
The additional death reported Friday was a woman in her 70s from York County.
Of the 5,865 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,243 are confirmed by test and 622 are probable.
466 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
5,099 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
On Thursday, the Maine CDC reported an additional death, bringing the state total of people who have died with COVID-19 to 144.
There are 20 additional cases and one additional person was hospitalized.
- Total cases: 5,836
- Confirmed cases: 5,206
- Probable cases: 630
- Deaths: 144
- Hospitalizations: 464
- Recoveries: 5,070
- Case rate (per 10,000 people): 43.6
In Thursday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said none of today's new cases are associated with a known outbreak. He did, however, give updates on outbreaks around the state.
The Maine CDC has newly been informed on an outbreak at Summer Commons Construction in Sanford- It is aware of four Maine residents and “perhaps” three residents from New Hampshire, The Maine CDC just recently launched its investigation into the outbreak, so transmission details and other information is limited.
The L.L. Bean Distribution center completed its first round of universal testing and found 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 17 cases. Another round of testing will happen next week.
ND Paper mill in Rumford had its second round of universal testing and found no new cases of COVID-19.
Woodland Pulp paper mill in Baileyville also found no new cases after testing.
Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Sanford now has a total of 24 cases: 15 among residents and nine among staff.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
The Maine CDC reported an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday. Of the 5,816 total cases, 5,191 are confirmed and 625 are probable. 5,052 Mainers have now recovered, and 463 have been hospitalized.
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine